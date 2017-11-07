Former Blue Jays star dies in plane crash; Health care spending expected to reach $6,604 per Canadian; Tech experts wary of Facebook snooping rumours; Two groups challenge Quebec’s face-veil ban; Slain B.C. police officer remembered as a hero. Here is everything you need to know this Tuesday evening.

1) Jays star dies: Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay, who won two Cy Young awards during his illustrious career, was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.

2) The cost of health: Canada is on track to spend $242 billion on health care in 2017, a figure that works out to about $6,604 per Canadian. That’s $185 more per person than last year.

3) Facebook snooping?: It’s a long-running rumour that Facebook eavesdrops on its users through cellphones for hyper-targeted advertising. But despite the speculation, tech experts have their doubts.

4) Bill 62: Two groups have filed a legal challenge against Quebec’s controversial face-veil ban, which forces public sector employees and private citizens to have their faces uncovered when giving or receiving public services.

5) Officer remembered: A B.C. police officer who was killed Monday while responding to a call of a possible stolen vehicle has been identified as John Davidson, a dedicated officer with more than 24 years on the job.

And … ICYMI:

In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV’s Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, Canadian singer Anne Murray said that after her groundbreaking 40-year career, she has no plans to ever return to the stage.