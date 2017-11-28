

CTVNews.ca Staff





A shouting match over returning ISIS fighters, North Korea fires another ICBM, the finance minister is fed up, and why Meghan Markle won’t be a princess.

1. House on fire: In an explosive shouting match in the House of Commons, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer accused the Liberal government of going easy on suspected ISIS terrorists returning to Canada, while the prime minister blamed the Conservatives for “trying to scare Canadians.”

2. High tension: North Korea has launched another intercontinental ballistic missile, and it could be its longest-range test yet. U.S. President Donald Trump said America would “take care of it,” but didn’t elaborate.

3. Take it outside: Finance Minister Bill Morneau is daring his critics to repeat their allegations outside the House of Commons, where they would no longer have parliamentary privilege to protect them from libel and defamation laws.

4. Tracking hate: Statistics Canada has released its latest data on hate crimes in Canada, finding a three-per-cent increase in 2016 from the previous year.

5. Evolutionary dead end: A newly-discovered branch of the horse family has been named after the Canadian who first studied its remains in the Yukon, where it lived until the end of the last ice age.

And… ICYMI:

Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry next year, but the royal nuptials won’t bestow on her the coveted title of “princess” under the rules of the monarchy.