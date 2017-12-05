

Halifax is preparing to commemorate 100 years since a catastrophic harbour explosion. Plus, a constitutional expert weighs in on buying beer across provincial borders.

1. Halifax explosion: Nova Scotia’s capital is preparing to mark 100 years since the worst human-made disaster in Canadian history, when two ships collided in the harbour.

2. Almost like home: Canadian researchers have discovered that a previously-known exoplanet is several times bigger than Earth and orbits in what’s often called the “Goldilocks zone” – a not-too-hot, not-too-cold region that could host liquid water.

3. Free the beer: By abolishing decades-old barriers that restrict transporting alcohol across provincial borders, Canada would embrace the country’s founding vision of “one country, one market,” according to a constitutional expert.

4. Hoffman faces questions: Late night TV talk show host John Oliver grilled Hollywood star Dustin Hoffman over sexual harassment allegations, during a pre-screening panel meant to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the film “Wag the Dog.”

5. Driven backwards: Police in N.B. are investigating the previous owner of a pick-up truck sold in Toronto last July, after it was discovered that the digital odometer had been rolled back by nearly 200,000 kilometres.

And… ICYMI:

The International Olympic Committee has barred Russia from the Winter Olympics over widespread doping in 2014, but individual athletes can still compete.