Late edition: 5 things to know on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 7:37PM EST
Halifax is preparing to commemorate 100 years since a catastrophic harbour explosion. Plus, a constitutional expert weighs in on buying beer across provincial borders.
1. Halifax explosion: Nova Scotia’s capital is preparing to mark 100 years since the worst human-made disaster in Canadian history, when two ships collided in the harbour.
2. Almost like home: Canadian researchers have discovered that a previously-known exoplanet is several times bigger than Earth and orbits in what’s often called the “Goldilocks zone” – a not-too-hot, not-too-cold region that could host liquid water.
3. Free the beer: By abolishing decades-old barriers that restrict transporting alcohol across provincial borders, Canada would embrace the country’s founding vision of “one country, one market,” according to a constitutional expert.
4. Hoffman faces questions: Late night TV talk show host John Oliver grilled Hollywood star Dustin Hoffman over sexual harassment allegations, during a pre-screening panel meant to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the film “Wag the Dog.”
5. Driven backwards: Police in N.B. are investigating the previous owner of a pick-up truck sold in Toronto last July, after it was discovered that the digital odometer had been rolled back by nearly 200,000 kilometres.
And… ICYMI:
The International Olympic Committee has barred Russia from the Winter Olympics over widespread doping in 2014, but individual athletes can still compete.