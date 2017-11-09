

CTVNews.ca Staff





One in three Canadians are unhappy with Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s job performance, new parental leave rules go into effect on Dec. 3, and comedian Louis C.K. is the latest entertainment figure to be accused of sexual misconduct. Plus, a ‘real-life Iron Man’ breaks a Guinness World Record.

1. Financial troubles: According to a new survey, more than one in three Canadians think Minister of Finance Bill Morneau is doing a poor or very poor job.

2. New parent benefits: Ottawa has unveiled new parental leave rules, including up to 18 months of employment insurance benefits for new parents as of Dec. 3.

3. A funny man’s fall: Comedian Louis C.K. is being accused of sexual misconduct toward multiple women in a new report.

4. Drug bust: The RCMP has arrested nine people in Ontario with alleged ties to American organized crime families as part of a massive weapons and drug bust.

5. Iron man: A British inventor has broken the Guinness World Record for the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit.

And… ICYMI:

Tim Hortons has pulled an unauthorized Remembrance Day-themed ‘poppy donut’ from one of its Calgary stores, amid concerns that the controversial confection was being used to make money instead of raising funds for veterans.