1. Historic vote: For the first time ever, MPs will vote in a secret ballot. It’s to decide whether to revive a private member’s bill.

2. Retail investigation: Sears Canada is under investigation by the Competition Bureau over allegations that prices on some merchandise were hiked before liquidation sales last month.

3. Rink rules: A $5.6-million skating rink on Parliament Hill won’t allow hockey sticks, cellphones or hot chocolate -- but it will stay open later than expected.

4. Repaying kindness: A woman who ran out of gas on a U.S. highway has raised more than US$200,000 for a homeless man who helped her get on her way.

5. Arctic access: Inuit living in Canada and Greenland are looking to return to a time when they were free to cross international waters between the two countries.

With rumours swirling of a possible engagement between Prince Harry and “Suits” star Meghan Markle, here’s an idea of what to expect from a royal announcement.