

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ontario moves to end strike, provinces unveil pot plans, Al Franken apologizes, and bah humbug to Christmas music in November.

1. Teachers’ strike: Ontario's Liberal government is moving to introduce back-to-work legislation that would end a nearly five-week strike by college faculty.

2. Pot plans: Alberta and Quebec have released their provincial marijuana plans, with Alberta allowing private sales and Quebec taking the hardest stance yet on driving under the influence.

3. Franken apologizes: U.S. Sen. Al Franken has apologized after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her and posing for a photo in which he appears to grope her while she’s asleep.

4. Phoenix fiasco: The federal minister responsible for the Phoenix pay system has issued an apology to public servants over the ongoing pay problems that are still plaguing over half of Canada's federal public service.

5. Bah humbug: If you find Christmas music irritating in November, you’re not alone. A clinical psychologist says it can actually cause you stress.

And… ICYMI:

The hit Canadian musical “Come From Away” is coming to a big screen near you.