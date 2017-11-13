

CTVNews.ca Staff





Sweden boots soccer-mad Italy from the next World Cup, no railway repairs yet for Churchill, and a Quebec municipality’s locker room nudity ban. Plus, a peek inside an Ontario man’s elaborate nuclear war bunker.

1. Soccer shocker: Four-time champion Italy failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. The Azzurri haven’t missed the tournament since 1958.

2. Feds fight U.S. rail company: The federal government is preparing to sue Denver-based Omnitrax over the company’s refusal to pay for much-needed repairs to the only rail line supporting the far-north community of Churchill, Man.

3. New Roy Moore allegation: In a tearful news conference, a woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore when she was 16. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Moore should step aside.

4. Canada ‘trolls’ U.S. talk: As the Trump administration extolled the virtues of clean coal at the global climate change conference in Bonn, Germany, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna took to Twitter in protest.

5. Quebec nudity ban: A Montreal suburb plans to forbid all nudity in the locker rooms of its municipal pools. The new rules come as Brossard prepares to do away with gender-specific change areas by 2019.

And… ICYMI: An Ontario man says there’s still plenty of space available at his fallout shelter north of Toronto, which he built by fusing together 42 gutted school buses.