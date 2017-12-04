

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Conservative MP apologizes for an “inappropriate and insensitive” comment, a robotic sailboat goes south, and a woman helps deliver a baby thanks to reality TV. Plus, a hero to women at the Calgary Airport.

1. House apology: Liberal MP Sherry Romanado has accused Conservative MP James Bezan of making "humiliating" comments to her that were unwanted and "sexual in nature."

2. Travel ban: The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration can enforce its travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries, but more legal challenges are on the way.

3. Wright foot forward: Production will resume next year on the final season of ‘House of Cards,’ with the focus on Robin Wright’s character -- and no Kevin Spacey.

4. Must be a snowbird: A robotic sailboat that vanished in a storm on its way from Newfoundland to Ireland has been found near Florida, much to the relief of the B.C. students who launched it nearly a year-and-a-half ago.

5. As seen on TV: A Newfoundland woman came to the rescue of an expecting mother who suddenly went into labour in a drug store parking lot. She had no medical training, but she’d seen it done on TV.

And… ICYMI:

An anonymous heroine is winning widespread praise and social media acclaim for leaving out a box of pricey tampons at the Calgary Airport women’s washroom, in a gesture that led to a dramatic price cut on the cost of the feminine hygiene products.