

CTVNews.ca Staff





The most powerful hurricane ever recorded forming over the Atlantic Ocean has made landfall, spurring concerns about the damage it could cause in the Caribbean.

1. Irma makes landfall: Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history, made its first landfall in the islands of the northeast Caribbean early Wednesday.

2. NAFTA talks: A former U.S. trade representative says that Canada won’t have an advantage when the third round of NAFTA talks heads to Ottawa, but he is hopeful that U.S. expectations will soften by then.

3. In court: Conservative MP Brad Trost is taking his party to court. Trost filed a request for judicial review on Tuesday, asking the Ontario Superior Court to review whether or not his leadership campaign was wrongly penalized by the Conservative Party of Canada over the leak of a party membership list.

4. Empty stomach: One in five Canadian children doesn't eat breakfast before school -- a number that’s on the rise, Breakfast Club of Canada says.

5. Tough review: Edmonton city councillors are fighting back after the Lonely Planet travel guide gave the town a distinctly unfavourable review.