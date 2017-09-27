

CTVNews.ca Staff





An organization that helps Canadian veterans, and honours those who died in service, is accused of punishing a whistleblower. CTV News has the exclusive details.

1. Legion firing: A former president of the Royal Canadian Legion's B.C./Yukon Command says he was fired after he suspended eight people for allegedly harassing a female staff member on multiple occasions.

2. Bombardier ruling: Bombardier's future in the U.S. aviation market has been dealt a blow after the U.S. Department of Commerce proposed a 219 per cent duty on its CSeries jets. The department ruled that Bombardier had benefited from improper government subsidies, giving it an unfair advantage.

3. A/C furor: After a Grade 7 student in Ontario started a petition calling for school to either get air conditioning, or close on extremely hot days, the idea is gaining support from provincial politicians.

4. Uber farewell? Montreal's mayor says he isn't too concerned by Uber's threat to leave the province as soon as next month, if tougher industry regulations are imposed.

5. Longtime friendship: A woman abandoned as a baby in Toronto in 1967 has reconnected and befriended the young boy who found her lying under rose bushes in North Toronto.