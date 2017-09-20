

CTVNews.ca Staff





Frantic rescue efforts are underway after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake centred in Puebla state, about 123 km southeast of Mexico City.

1. Quake aftermath: Residents and rescuers are working to free those trapped after a powerful earthquake hit Mexico City, toppling buildings and sending people in to the streets.

2. Trudeau in NYC: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City for a second day, with bilateral discussions planned with the leaders of seven countries.

3. Sexist tweet: MP Gerry Ritz is apologizing for posting a sexist tweet, where he referred to Environment Minister Catherine McKenna as a "climate Barbie."

4. Equifax Canada: Equifax says the personal information and credit card details of 100,000 Canadian customers may have been breached in a cyberattack.

5. Punk mix-up: The lead singer of an Ottawa punk band that wound up on a Beyonce album by mistake says the mix-up left him laughing for three days.