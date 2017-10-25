

CTVNews.ca Staff





More than a thousand people gathered in downtown Toronto to sing their tribute to Gord Downie and CTV News has extended video of the touching moments. Plus, in political news, members of Parliament were surveyed about heckling and gave a surprising response.

1. Heckling issues: A new survey says that, among members of Parliament who took part, more than half say heckling in the House of Commons is a problem, but approximately 70 per cent say they do it anyway.

2. Flight investigated: U.S. officials are investigating after an Air Canada flight from Montreal landed at a San Francisco airport, despite being told several times to abort the landing.

3. Fentanyl death: A Kitchener mother is speaking candidly about her son's death from fentanyl because she says she doesn't want it to happen to other teens.

4. Census data: Statistics Canada is set to deliver the latest batch of 2016 long-form census data that is expected to reveal new insights about this country's growing immigrant population.

5. Downie sing-a-long: More than a thousand people gathered in downtown Toronto Tuesday night, to take part in a sing-a-long dedicated to Gord Downie, with his brother Mike making a surprise appearance.