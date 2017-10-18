

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News has learned exclusive details about Finance Minister Bill Moreanu's shares in the company that bears his name, and the questions he's facing about his finances.

Plus for "Dream Big Wednesday," a look at a senior Instagram star who is embarking on a big adventure.

1. Loophole: CTV News has learned that Finance Minister Bill Morneau continues to own shares in his family business, through a corporate structure that keeps him from having to divest or put his shares in a blind trust.

2. Ammonia leak: Three people have died in Fernie, B.C. after an ammonia leak at a hockey arena, prompting the city to declare a local state of emergency.

3. Grass fire: Evacuation orders were issued in communities across southern Alberta and Saskatchewan due to grass fires from winds that Environment Canada said could reach up to 100 kilometres an hour.

4. Rohingya horrors: CTV National News reporter Peter Akman visited a UNICEF learning centre at one of the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, where children were drawing the gruesome scenes of violence they witnessed in their escape from Myanmar.

5. Giving terminal: A Newfoundland church is modernizing the age old tradition of the collection plate, by bringing in a wireless debit machine. But the technology has been met with mixed reviews, even spawning an online meme.

And one more thing for "Dream Big Wednesday": With more than three million followers on Instagram, 89-year-old Baddie Winkle has taken the internet by storm with her colourful outfits and crass commentary. She's now in the midst of a bucket list adventure that’s taking her around the world.