

CTVNews.ca Staff





Following a CTV News exclusive, the federal government has launched a review after tests found a contagious fish virus in a fish processing plant's bloody effluent spewing into a B.C. waterway.

2. North Korea missile: North Korea claims its newest missile could reach the U.S. mainland, and even travel as far as the country’s capital.

3. ISIS fighters returning: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traded barbs Tuesday with Scheer accusing the Liberal government of going easy on suspected ISIS terrorists returning to Canada. PM Trudeau shot back, accusing the Conservatives of "trying to scare Canadians."

4. Supreme Court justice: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to appoint a new judge to the Supreme Court of Canada this morning, replacing the retiring Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin.

5. Fecal transplants: A clinical trial led by doctors and researchers in Alberta has found that fecal transplants delivered orally may be as effective as transplants done by colonoscopy.