1. Chuck E Cheese: A Sask. woman says she was kicked out of a Chuck E. Cheese location in Regina because she uses a service dog.

2. Zimbabwe strife: Zimbabwe’s military says it long-time leader Robert Mugabe and his wife in custody, but claims that it’s not taking part in a coup.

3. Church saved: A stone church in Nova Scotia has been saved by the Canadian military, with Army engineers moving in to help the century-old building.

4. Living fossil: One of the world’s rarest sharks has been caught by a Portuguese trawler. The frilled shark, which is 1.5 metres long, is considered a living fossil, having barely changed biologically during the 80 million years its species has been in existence.

5. New shot at life: A pooch is getting a new shot at life after receiving a blood donation from a fellow canine.