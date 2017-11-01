

Police are trying to piece together what led a truck driver to plow into a group of people in Manhattan on Tuesday, killing eight.

2. Anne Frank: A retired FBI agent is leading a new investigation into the death of Anne Frank and her family, by using artificial intelligence to try to learn who betrayed them.

3. Selling marijuana: Ontario is set to introduce legislation today, that would regulate the sale and distribution of recreational marijuana.

4. Phoenix fiasco: Public workers are still struggling to pay for groceries and make rent payments, with one family saying it’s been a year since the federal government’s faulty Phoenix pay system first left them in the lurch.

5. Too much liquorice: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says eating too much black liquorice could land those eating the treat in hospital.