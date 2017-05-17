

Good morning!

We're halfway through the work week and CTV News has the day's top stories ready to help you get out the door: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the U.S. today, drumming up support for Canadian technology; a new report highlights the amount of opioids being prescribed in Ontario; U.S. President Donald Trump’s troubles involve allegations stemming from the fired FBI director; residents across Quebec return to their flood-damaged houses; and parents raise concerns about McDonald's allergy ads.

1. Microsoft summit: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at a summit organized by Microsoft in Washington State today, pitching investors on Canadian technology and encouraging businesses to move their work north of the 49th parallel.

2. Opioids: A new report says almost two million Ontario residents – equal to 14 per cent of the province’s population – filled prescriptions for opioids in 2015-2016, suggesting that patients are still being given the potent narcotic despite efforts to curtail overuse of the drugs.

3. Comey fallout: The fallout from U.S. President Donald's Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey is continuing, with a memo written by Comey revealing Trump asked him to drop the investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

4. Surveying the damage: Some Montreal-area residents have finally returned to their homes, coming face-to-face with damage caused by the flood waters. More than 4,550 homes across the province were flooded, and nearly 4,000 people affected by emergency evacuations.

5. Not lovin' it: Quebec parents are not happy about meals at McDonald’s. Many are complaining about the chain’s decision to post allergy alert signs in several locations across the province only in French. The chain says it is now working to erect bilingual menu boards.