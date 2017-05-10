

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here are five need-to-know stories to start your day: B.C. elects a minority government; U.S. President Donald Trump fires FBI Director James Comey; Sen. Don Meredith resigns; the Ottawa Senators move on to the Conference finals; and, when it comes to avoiding the slowest moving line, there's a formula for that.

1. B.C. election: The dust is still settling in the B.C. election, with the Liberals and NDP failing to win enough seats to form a majority government, leaving the Green Party holding the balance of power. It’s the first time since 1952, that B.C. voters have elected a minority government.

2. Comey fired: In a surprise move, U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed FBI chief James Comey. The president sacked Comey in the midst of an investigation into whether his election campaign had ties to Russia. The bureau's deputy chief, Andrew McCabe, will take over in the interim.

3. Quebec floods: Water levels may be dropping in parts of Quebec, but it will be a while before life returns to normal for people affected by the flooding. You can see the impact in our updated maps, which also cover Ontario and New Brunswick.

4. Senators advance: The Ottawa Senators won 4-2, beating the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal. The victory secures the Sens a spot in the Eastern Conference finals where they will face the Pittsburgh Penguins or the Washington Capitals.

5. You're lining up wrong: When it comes to picking which lineup is faster, our intuition is often wrong. Mathematicians came up with a formula to figure out the answer.