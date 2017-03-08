

Here are five need-to-know stories from Canada and around the world: a winter storm left hundreds of drivers stranded in Manitoba overnight; a Facebook post by Sophie Gregoire Trudeau inspired a fierce backlash; today marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of Flight MH370; the finance minister revealed the date of the upcoming budget; and residents of an Alberta town are confused after pink water started flowing from their taps.

1. Winter storm pounds Manitoba: A winter storm continues to hit much of Manitoba, leaving hundreds trapped inside their cars along major highways and knocking out power. It's the second night of the major storm.

2. Facebook post inspires backlash: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's Facebook post, posted on the eve of International Women's Day, hit a sour note as she encouraged women to celebrate their male allies. Critics say it takes away from the recognition of women.

3. Third anniversary: Today marks the third anniversary of the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. As the anniversary dawned, a lawsuit was launched in the U.S. on behalf of relatives of the 44 passengers unaccounted for.

4. Budget date set: Finance Minister Bill Morneau revealed the date for the latest budget, which is the first during the economic uncertainty of the Donald Trump era.

5. Pink but okay to drink: Residents of a small town northwest of Edmonton say they were shocked to turn on their taps to discover their running water was a lurid pink colour. Officials with the town of Onoway say the water is safe to drink, despite the colour, and said the public works department is investigating the issue.