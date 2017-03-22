

CTVNews.ca Staff





Good morning.

Here’s a look at five things your friends, family and co-workers will be talking about today: The federal government presents its second budget; Ontario police arrest a man in connection with the death of his seven-year-old stepson; senators discuss the future of Sen. Don Meredith’s political career; Ontario holds its first cap-and-trade auction; and a scientist says the extreme weather events of 2016 will become the new norm.

1. Budget day: The federal government will present its second budget today, amid signs the Canadian economy is picking up. Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the budget will focus on "innovation and skills." We've collected a list of the top five things to watch for.

2. Suspect arrested: Ontario police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of his seven-year-old stepson and the stabbing of a bank employee. Justin Kuijer was taken into custody in Kenora, Ont. after a five-day search that began in St. Catharines.

3. Political future on the line: The Senate is scheduled to decide what, if anything, will be done about Sen. Don Meredith in the wake of a report that detailed his relationship with a 16-year-old. The Senate is meeting amid calls for Meredith to be the first-ever senator expelled from the upper chamber.

4. Cap-and-trade auction: Several provinces considering carbon pricing will be watching closely today, as Ontario holds its first cap-and-trade auction. The Ontario government hopes auctions, held every three months, will bring in $8 billion by the end of 2020, and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

5. Extreme weather to continue: The extreme weather seen in Canada this past year – including the massive snowstorms on both coasts and unusually warm January weather in Toronto -- is set to become the new norm, a scientist with the Nature Conservancy of Canada says.