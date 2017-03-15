

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here’s your daily roundup of 5 things you need to know this morning: CTV News has obtained data showing a spike in the number of people registered to use medical marijuana; deadly collision involving 30 vehicles near Kingston, Ont.; new peek at U.S. President Donald Trump's past tax returns; alleged McGill University’s basketball team hazing casts doubt on the school’s zero-tolerance policy; and Vancouver was the only North American city to crack a global top 10 list ranking quality of living.

1. Increase in marijuana users: Data obtained by CTV News shows the number of people registered in Canada to use medical marijuana has risen from 30,000 to 130,000 since Justin Trudeau became prime minister. The data comes in the wake of highly publicized raids of dispensaries, owned by Marc and Jodie Emery, in Ontario and Vancouver.

2. Deadly collision: One person has died after a highway collision involving at least 30 vehicles near Kingston, Ont. The collision also led to a toxic chemical spill, forcing dozens to undergo decontamination treatment.

3. Tax return released: Part of U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns were disclosed on Tuesday. The White House released the information after a television news show said it would be releasing them.

4. Alleged hazing: An alleged hazing incident involving players from McGill University’s basketball team is casting doubt on the school’s zero-tolerance policy. A former player claims he was taken to a basement apartment with a pillowcase over his head, then forced to drink large quantities of alcohol and perform embarrassing sexual acts.

5. Vancouver is tops: Vancouver was the only North American city to crack Mercer's global ranking of cities' quality of living. The B.C. city came fifth overall, and was one of only two cities outside Western Europe to make the top 10. Toronto finished 16th, while Ottawa and Montreal came 18th and 23rd respectively.