

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here are 5 need-to-know stories this Wednesday morning: The federal government releases its defence policy review; Maxime Bernier throws his support behind the new Conservative leader; former U.S. president Barack Obama tells a Montreal crowd to push back against isolationism; an assault victim claims he woke from a coma to find all his possessions gone; and a Newfoundland man asks for some holy help to battle a pair of aggressive ravens.

Plus for "Dream Big Wednesday," a look at the 13 most quintessential Canadian landscapes.

1. Defence review: Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is set to release defence policy review expected to divert billions of dollars to the Canadian Armed Forces.

2. Support: Despite complaints from his supporters, former Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier says he's offering his full support to the party's new leader.

3. Pushing back: In a sold out speech to a Montreal crowd, former U.S. president Barack Obama offered a message of hope about defeating isolationism around the world.

4. Everything gone: An assault victim woke up from a month-long coma to find that everything he had was gone. Marcel Blanchette claims his possessions were given to his landlord and then sold.

5. Birds: A Newfoundland man is going to extraordinary lengths to protect his house from an unusually aggressive pair of window-slamming ravens.

And one more thing for "Dream Big Wednesday": From sweeping grasslands to thunderous ocean tides to craggy snow-covered mountains, Canada's diverse landscapes offer awe-inspiring vistas for every taste.