

CTVNews.ca Staff





You've hit the halfway mark in the work week and we've got all the top stories to help you get through the day. Here are the five things to know: Uber's CEO is stepping down after pressure from investors; Prince Philip admitted to hospital on the day of the Queen's speech in U.K. Parliament; former prime minister Kim Campbell urges the Senate to pass a sexual assault education bill; a new study suggests that machines will be outperforming humans within 45 years; and one Montreal woman shares how she helps out her community during Ramadan.

1. Stepping down: Uber's CEO and co-founder is stepping down after a series of harassment claims in the ride-sharing company's offices, allegations of stealing trade secrets and a federal criminal investigation over software to evade regulators.

2. Speech from the throne: Queen Elizabeth II lays out the U.K. government's pared-down agenda in a speech after Prince Philip was admitted to a hospital, forcing him to miss the occasion.

3. Judge training: Former prime minister Kim Campbell calls on the Senate to pass Rona Ambrose's bill requiring sexual assault education for would-be judges. She says the legislation would simply give force to a 25-year-old law.

4. Artificial Intelligence: A study suggests that it could be less than 50 years before machines are outperforming humans and able to accomplish "every task better and more cheaply."

5. Cooking for hundreds: As Muslims observe Ramadan, one Montreal woman is making sure hundreds in her neighbourhood don't go hungry.