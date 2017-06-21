You've hit the halfway mark in the work week and we've got all the top stories to help you get through the day. Here are the five things to know: Uber's CEO is stepping down after pressure from investors; Prince Philip admitted to hospital on the day of the Queen's speech in U.K. Parliament; former prime minister Kim Campbell urges the Senate to pass a sexual assault education bill; a new study suggests that machines will be outperforming humans within 45 years; and one Montreal woman shares how she helps out her community during Ramadan.

1. Stepping down: Uber's CEO and co-founder is stepping down after a series of harassment claims in the ride-sharing company's offices, allegations of stealing trade secrets and a federal criminal investigation over software to evade regulators.

2. Speech from the throne: Queen Elizabeth II lays out the U.K. government's pared-down agenda in a speech after Prince Philip was admitted to a hospital, forcing him to miss the occasion.

3. Judge training: Former prime minister Kim Campbell calls on the Senate to pass Rona Ambrose's bill requiring sexual assault education for would-be judges. She says the legislation would simply give force to a 25-year-old law.

4. Artificial Intelligence: A study suggests that it could be less than 50 years before machines are outperforming humans and able to accomplish "every task better and more cheaply."

5. Cooking for hundreds: As Muslims observe Ramadan, one Montreal woman is making sure hundreds in her neighbourhood don't go hungry.