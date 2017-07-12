

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Bank of Canada is in the spotlight this morning, for an interest rate announcement that many experts say could bring the first hike in nearly seven years. We’ve also got dramatic footage of an escape from a B.C. wildfire, as well as the story of a wedding speech that shocked guests, literally.

1. Interest rates: The Bank of Canada makes an interest rate announcement today, that some expect could bring the first lending rate hike in nearly seven years.

2. Coin suspects arrested: German police have arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of a Canadian 100-kilogram gold coin. The coin, issued by the Royal Canadian Mint in 2007, is in the Guinness Book of Records for its purity.

3. Wildfire watch: B.C. firefighters are bracing for a round of lightning and wind expected today, as residents of one town of 10,000 face the threat of leaving their homes behind.

4. Memorable speech: A New Brunswick father got a literal shock during his daughter's wedding, after he was struck by lightning moments after starting his speech to the groom and bride.

5. Close call: An Ontario man has his wife to thank after she noticed his lottery picks were the winning numbers. Luciano Polera, who was set to retire next month will now leave work $23.6 million richer.