

CTVNews.ca Staff





It’s a busy day in the world of news. Here are five need-to-know stories to get started: U.S. officials say an Ontario’s main electricity distributor may have been the target of malicious Russian cyber-activity; Canada’s trade tribunal is expected to issue a ruling on import charges on drywall from the U.S.; the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver releases December’s home sale figures; Team Canada takes on Sweden in the semifinals of the hockey world juniors; and a Canadian teen inventor makes the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

1. Exclusive: U.S. Homeland Security and the FBI have warned that Ontario’s main electricity distributor may have been the target of malicious Russian cyber-activity. Russia has denied any wrongdoing.

2. Drywall tariff: Canada’s trade tribunal is expected to announce today whether it will make preliminary duties on drywall imports from the U.S permanent. If approved, the 276 per cent tariff could drive up the cost of rebuilding Fort McMurray, Alta., after the devastating wildfire last year.

3. Housing figures: The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is set to release its December home sale numbers today, capping off a year that included record high prices and the addition of a controversial foreign-buyer tax.

4. Semifinal match-up: Team Canada takes on Sweden in the IIHF World Junior Championship semifinals tonight. The Swedes have rolled off five straight wins to emerge as a favourite with highly rated NHL prospects.

5. Teen inventor: A teenaged Canadian inventor makes the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her flashlight powered by bodyheat, and a mug that uses hot coffee to charge a phone battery. Ann Makosinski says her passion for invention stems from not being given many toys as a child.