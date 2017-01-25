

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here’s a look at five things your friends, family and co-workers will likely be talking about today: Travis Vader learns his sentence after being convicted in the deaths of an elderly Alberta couple; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends his stance on the energy sector; Canada’s Defence Minister says the suspension of the military's second-highest-ranking officer wasn’t due to national security concerns; a Calgary student says her education’s on hold because of Phoenix pay system problems; and it’s time to open up the dialogue on mental illness on the annual Bell Let’s Talk Day.

1. Vader sentencing: An Alberta judge is expected to hand down a sentence today in the trial of Travis Vader, who has been found guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of an elderly couple in 2010. Vader’s sentence could range from time already served to life in prison.

2. Balancing act: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his stance on the energy sector. Trudeau reiterated his stance for balancing the environment and economy at a town hall in Calgary on Tuesday night--the same day the U.S. announced plans to approve the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

3. Suspension: Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the sudden suspension of the Canadian military's second-highest-ranking officer didn’t have to do with national security concerns.

4. Phoenix: Calgary student Sydney Kallio is speaking out about having to defer her university studies after she says the federal government shortchanged her thousands of dollars in unpaid salary. As of earlier this month, 8,000 federal employees still had issues with the Phoenix pay system.

5. Bell Let’s Talk: It’s the annual “Bell Let’s Talk Day,” aimed at raising awareness about numerous mental health issues and reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness.