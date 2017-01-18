

CTVNews.ca Staff





Get caught up on the news with our daily list of five need-to-know stories: Kevin O’Leary is expected to announce his Conservative leadership bid; Mounties investigate whether Canada’s vice chief of defence leaked classified information; U.S president Barack Obama grants clemency to Chelsea Manning; new research suggests climate change may actually improve weather in Canada; and Montreal Expos fans find out if former player Tim "Rock" Raines will ever be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

1. Leadership bid: Celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary is expected to announce his candidacy for the leadership of the Conservative Party today, one day after 13 candidates already in the running clashed in a French-language debate in Quebec City.

2. Military mystery: Sources tell CTV News that the decision to remove Vice-Admiral Mark Norman from his duties is related to an RCMP investigation into whether he leaked classified materials.

3. Clemency: Outgoing U.S President Barack Obama has granted clemency to Chelsea Manning, the U.S. army officer convicted of leaking more than 700,000 documents. She will be set free nearly three decades early.

4. Climate change: New research from Princeton University suggests Canada will likely gain five days to three weeks of mild weather by 2035, as a result of climate change. The globe, on average, is expected to lose four days of nice weather by that time.

5. Hall of Fame: Fans will be hoping that former Montreal Expos player Tim "Rock" Raines will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Raines, who spent more than half his career in Quebec, is considered one of the best lead-off hitters of all time. Under rules that only allow him to be on the ballot a total of 10 times, this is his last chance at the honour.