If you’re too busy to read every headline this morning, we’ve compiled these five stories to get you caught up quickly: Donald Trump addresses the press after an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising information about him; the internet bids farewell to U.S. President Barack Obama; an internal report suggests the Canadian government needs help fending off cyberthreats; new numbers show Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks are costing drivers millions of hours on the road; and Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death for fatally shooting nine black church-goers in South Carolina.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Trump appearance: U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is set to address the press today, in the wake of reports that he’s been briefed by top intelligence officials about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising information about him. Russian officials have denied any involvement.

2. Social media farewell: The farewell speech marking the end of Barack Obama’s historic presidency prompted a public outpouring on social media, with many celebrities and politicians using the hashtag #ObamaFarewell to pay tribute.

3. Cybersecurity: An internal report suggests Canada is “simply not up to the overall challenge” of fending off cyberthreats on its own, and should seek help from the private sector and the United States.

4. Traffic pains: A new report suggests that Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks are now serious enough to compare with backlogs in American cities like New York and Los Angeles. The worst stretch is a portion of Highway 401 through Toronto.

5. Death sentence: Dylann Roof, convicted of fatally shooting nine people and injuring three others in black church in Charleston, S.C., has become the first person in the U.S. to be sentenced to death for a federal hate crime. Family members and victims who survived the massacre say they’ve forgiven him, but that doesn’t mean his life should be spared.