

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here are 5 things you need to know this Wednesday: The federal government says it will take in about 1,200 Yazidi refugees by the end of the year; the U.S. Army shuts down a Dakota Access pipeline protest camp; the federal government faces pressure to create a children’s commissioner; newly released data shows Canada had a near-record number of visitors in 2016; and researchers say life expectancy is on the rise in Canada and many other rich nations.

Plus, for “Dream Big Wednesday,” travelling CTVNews.ca writer Angela Mulholland tells us why the key to any great adventure is knowing when it’s time to go home.

1. Welcomed to Canada: By the end of this year, another 1,200 Yazidi refugees – considered to be among the most vulnerable in the world – will be living in Canada. The announcement from the federal government has received praise from opposition parties.

2. Camp closed: The United States’ Army plans to close the protest camp in North Dakota where, for more than six months, thousands of people have been opposing plans to build the Dakota Access pipeline.

3. Child poverty: The federal government is facing renewed calls to make good on its election promise to create a children’s commissioner to ensure policies improve the lives of young people. Sara Austin, founder of the charity Children First Canada, is in Ottawa today to prod the government on how it will help the approximately 1.25 million children living in poverty.

4. Visitor spike: Newly released figures show Canada experienced a 14-year high in international visitors in 2016, with 19.98 million people travelling to the country. International arrivals were up 16 per cent from the previous year and nearly broke an all-time record set in 2002.

5. Living longer: Researchers say, among people born in rich countries, Canadian men are expected to live the longest by 2030, with expectations that the demographic would live an average of 88 years.

And one more thing for Dream Big Wednesday... CTVNews.ca’s Angela Mulholland has spent five months travelling across Europe with her husband and two children. With her trip almost over, she tells us why the key to any great adventure is knowing when to wrap it up.