Get caught up on the news with our daily list of five need-to-know stories: The European Union approves a landmark trade deal with Canada; survivors of the ‘60s Scoop speak out about their childhoods; U.S. intelligence officials investigating Russian involvement in the 2016 election; suspect arrested in the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother; and a small Manitoba community receives an unexpected $12-million gift.

Plus, for “Dream Big Wednesday,” CTVNews.ca’s Angela Mulholland shares what she’s learned while spending six months abroad with her family.

1. CETA: The European Union parliament has voted in favour of a landmark trade deal with Canada known at CETA. The deal is designed to unite the markets of 35 million Canadians with 500 million Europeans.

2. 60s scoop: Survivors of the notorious "’60s Scoop" -- where thousands of indigenous children in Ontario were taken from their families and put into non-indigenous homes -- are speaking out about their childhoods after a judge ruled, in their favour, on a lawsuit against the government.

3. Investigation continues: American intelligence agencies and Congress intend to continue investigating Russia’s role in the U.S. election even after U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned amid reports that he misled White House officials about his contact with the Russian ambassador.

4. Suspect arrested: Police in Malaysia say they have arrested a woman in connection with the death of North Korean leader Kim-Jong Un’s half-brother. Kim Jong Nam died on Monday, after becoming ill at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

5. Money for Minto: A small Manitoba community is stunned after learning of an inheritance from a couple little-known in the region. The community of Minto, with a population of 100, will receive a share of a multi-million inheritance to help pay for new facilities.

And one more thing for Dream Big Wednesday… It’s been five months since CTVNews.ca writer Angela Mulholland and her family embarked on their great European adventure. As the days tick down with the end in sight, she shares some of the most important lessons learned on the journey.