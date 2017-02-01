

CTVNews.ca Staff





If you’re too busy to read every headline this morning, we’ve compiled these five stories to get you caught up quickly: The families of the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting receive an outpouring of support from the community; Police in Montreal have arrested a man accused of making online threats towards Quebec’s Muslim community; NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to condemn U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration ban; a financial contribution by a federal government agency with ties to the Trudeau government raises concerns among the opposition; and the Heart and Stroke foundation says food advertising is setting young Canadians up for obesity.

1. Outpouring of support: Residents of Quebec City are showing an outpouring of support for the families of victims of the Ste. Foy mosque shooting. More than $325,000 has been raised for the families, as a mass was held Tuesday night to honour the victims.

2. Online threats: Montreal police have arrested a man in connection with alleged online threats made towards Quebec’s Muslim community. The 47-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident at his home in the suburb of Kirkland early this morning.

3. Call for action: NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair has called U.S. President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries “racist” and demanded that the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemn Trump’s actions.

4. Financial contribution: A federal government agency made a financial contribution to a think tank with ties to the federal government to sponsor a conference that featured Liberal cabinet ministers, CTV News has learned.

5. Online ads: The Heart and Stroke Foundation is calling for the end of online advertising for food that targets young children. In a study released Wednesday morning, the study notes that children are exposed to 25 million food and beverage ads a year.