

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. CTV News exclusive: Liberal MP Sherry Romanado is speaking out a day after revelations that Conservative MP James Bezan made "sexual" comments at a public event, disputing his telling of events.

2. Halifax explosion: Halifax residents are marking the centennial of the deadliest human-made disaster in Canadian history, the Halifax Explosion of Dec. 6, 1917. Members of a Nova Scotia First Nation will join them in remembering the dead and injured, including the destruction of an Indigenous community.

3. Trudeau in China: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed China's business leaders today, pitching Canada as a good place for foreign investment and imploring countries to embrace free trade.

4. Minister criticized: Members of a group of thalidomide survivors are accusing Disabilities Minister Kent Hehr of belittling them with insulting and degrading remarks during a meeting earlier this year.

5. What not to do: A lighthouse keeper on the remote northern tip of Vancouver Island is sharing some advice after coming face-to-face with a wolf.