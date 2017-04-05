

Good morning from the CTV newsroom.

Here are five need-to-know stories from Canada and around the world: Former prime minister Brian Mulroney to talk NAFTA at upcoming cabinet meeting; UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on suspected chemical attack in Syria; court date for Ont. man accused in a Yahoo security breach; the head of the Juno Awards apologizes for “off-script remarks” made by co-host Russell Peters; and we have an inside look at etchings from caves occupied by Canadian soldiers near Vimy Ridge during the First World War.

1. Dropping in to advise: CTV News has learned that former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be sitting in on an upcoming Liberal cabinet meeting to discuss the North American Free Trade Agreement, the landmark trade deal he helped negotiate.

2. Death toll rises: The death toll in a suspected chemical attack in Idlib, northern Syria has reached 72, Syrian monitoring group says. The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting today. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is blaming the attack on the previous administration’s “weakness” regarding Syria’s use of chemical weapons.

3. Court appearance: An Ontario man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails is expected to appear at a bail hearing in Hamilton today. According to U.S. authorities seeking his extradition, Karim Baratov is one of four people accused of computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

4. 'Off-script' remarks: The head of the Junos has issued a statement apologizing for comments that co-host Russell Peters made during Sunday's awards ceremony. Peters spurred a backlash after referring to the young girls in the audience as a "felony waiting to happen,” and calling Heritage Minister Melanie Joly “hot” after she presented an award.

5. Cave etchings preserved: Etchings from caves occupied by Canadian soldiers near Vimy Ridge during the First World War are being brought to light ahead of the anniversary of the deadly battle. More than 1,000 pieces of graffiti have been digitally scanned and preserved by volunteers.