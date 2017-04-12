

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here’s our daily cheat sheet to keep you on top of the news this Wednesday: Malala Yousafzai receives an honorary Canadian citizenship; United Airlines promises to review its policies on the removal of passengers; the Bank of Canada releases new projections; the provincial election campaign kicks off in British Columbia; and an indigenous company has an ambitious plan to bring high-speed internet to remote First Nations communities.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Malala in Canada: Malala Yousafzai will receive an honorary Canadian citizenship today, in recognition for her work on girls' education. Yousafzai was shot in the head by Taliban in 2012 while on her way to school. She will start the day at 9 a.m. with a visit to an Ottawa high school before arriving on Parliament Hill at 11:30 a.m.

2. United apology: United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz has issued an apology after video emerged of a passenger being violently dragged off an overbooked flight. The company has also pledged to review its policies on the removal of passengers.

3. New projections: The Bank of Canada will deliver an interest rate announcement and release new projections today. The benchmark rate of 0.5 per cent is expected to remain unchanged.

4. Campaign kick-off: Party leaders in British Columbia will be speaking to supporters and introducing their platforms today as the provincial election campaign officially gets underway. The election is set for May 9.

5. High-speed internet: An indigenous business plans to lay 3,600 kilometres of fibre optic cable – more than the distance from Vancouver to Toronto – to deliver high-speed internet access to remote First Nations communities in Manitoba.