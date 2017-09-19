

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new study is raising concerns about the number of medical devices recalled across the country over a nine-year period. In world news, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make his first address to the UN with his speech expected to target North Korea.

1. Blind spot: A new study tallied more than 7,200 recalled medical devices in Canada between 2005 and 2014, which experts say highlights a blind spot in the day-to-day use of health products.

2. Trump at UN: U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make his debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly today, where he is expected to make the case for individual nations acting in their own self-interest, but coming together to face with a common threat.

3. Maria lashes Caribbean: Hurricane Maria tore across the island of Dominica on its path towards the eastern Caribbean, where communities are still cleaning up after Hurricane Irma.

4. Fluoride: A new study has found a link between fluoride levels in pregnant women and lower intelligence in their children, with expectations that it will bolster arguments against fluoridating drinking water.

5. Reunited: An Ottawa couple got the opportunity to thank two bystanders who helped save their eight-week-old son’s life by administering CPR.