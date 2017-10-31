

CTVNews.ca Staff





It's Halloween and it's a scary time for U.S. President Donald Trump after his former campaign chairman was indicted Monday. Plus, a proposed law is taking aim at "zombies."

1. Indictments: U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is among three men indicted, one of whom pleaded guilty, in the ongoing probe into whether Russia tried to influence the outcome of the U.S. election. A former White House ethics chief spoke to CTV News about what the charges could mean for Trump.

2. Officer charged: A senior military officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two other service members while he was commander of a Quebec-based artillery unit three years ago.

3. Ottawa flooding: Record-breaking rainfall and hurricane-force winds hit the Ottawa region, flooding homes and even forcing Prime Minister Trudeau to take an unusual mode of transportation to work.

4. Dollarama dispute: Members of a Nova Scotia Royal Canadian Legion say they're hurt by the way a local Dollarama rejected their poppy tray and donation boxes.

5. 'Zombie' law: An Ontario politician is advocating for a law that would target distracted pedestrians, imposing fines for anyone caught using a cellphone or electronic device while crossing the street.