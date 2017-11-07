

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian singer Anne Murray talks about her career and retirement in an exclusive interview with CTV National News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme. Plus, health care spending in Canada is expected to rise.

1. Anne Murray: In a rare, exclusive interview with CTV News, Canadian music icon Anne Murray spoke about the highs and lows of her record-setting career and what she's doing in retirement.

2. Officer killed: A police officer is being remembered as a hero, after he was killed in in an exchange of gunfire in Abbotsford, B.C.

3. Health care spending: Canada is expected to spend $242 billion on health care this year, roughly $6,604 per Canadian, according to a new report.

4. Paradise Papers fallout: Opposition politicians are seizing on the federal government's connection to the Paradise Papers, raising questions about planned tax reforms.

5. Class of one: A Newfoundland teen had a unique experience as the only Grade 12 graduate from her high school.