5 things to know on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 6:05AM EST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver an apology to LGBTQ members of the military and federal public servants who were targeted due to their sexual orientation. Plus, a CTV News exclusive on a farmed-salmon processing plant on B.C.'s coast.
1. Bloodwater: CTV News has obtained video footage that shows a farmed-salmon processing plant in the Discovery Passage channel off Vancouver Island discharging bloody effluent from a pipe under the water -- effluent that tests have shown contains a highly contagious fish virus.
2. Historic apology: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a historic apology to the LGBTQ community, addressing people who were convicted of criminal charges linked to consensual sexual activity with same-sex partners as well as members of the military and federal public servants who were targeted and had their careers destroyed due to their sexual orientation.
3. Marlene Bird: A Saskatchewan Indigenous woman who was beaten, burned and sexually assaulted in a horrifying 2014 attack has died in hospital.
4. Streptococcus outbreak: Health officials have issued an alert after they say nine people died in an ongoing invasive group A streptococcus outbreak in the London, Ont. area.
5. Marijuana legalization: The federal government's plan to legalize marijuana by next year is one step closer, after Bill C-45 received final approval in the House of Commons.