Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver an apology to LGBTQ members of the military and federal public servants who were targeted due to their sexual orientation. Plus, a CTV News exclusive on a farmed-salmon processing plant on B.C.'s coast.

1. Bloodwater: CTV News has obtained video footage that shows a farmed-salmon processing plant in the Discovery Passage channel off Vancouver Island discharging bloody effluent from a pipe under the water -- effluent that tests have shown contains a highly contagious fish virus.

2. Historic apology: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a historic apology to the LGBTQ community, addressing people who were convicted of criminal charges linked to consensual sexual activity with same-sex partners as well as members of the military and federal public servants who were targeted and had their careers destroyed due to their sexual orientation.

3. Marlene Bird: A Saskatchewan Indigenous woman who was beaten, burned and sexually assaulted in a horrifying 2014 attack has died in hospital.

4. Streptococcus outbreak: Health officials have issued an alert after they say nine people died in an ongoing invasive group A streptococcus outbreak in the London, Ont. area.

5. Marijuana legalization: The federal government's plan to legalize marijuana by next year is one step closer, after Bill C-45 received final approval in the House of Commons.