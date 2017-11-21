

CTVNews.ca Staff





In the first question period since a formal investigation was launched, examining Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s sponsorship of Bill C-27, he faced criticism and backlash from opposition parties. Plus, a Newfoundland man is looking to profit off of icebergs.

1. Morneau takes heat: Finance Minister Bill Morneau is under fire from opposition parties as the ethics commissioner investigates whether he breached federal conflict of interest law.

2. Children's charter: Dozens of youth gathered in Ottawa to both mark National Child Day and to develop Canada's first "Children's Charter" to improve the lives of children across the country.

3. Olympics bid? Calgary is spending an additional $2 million to examine the benefits of an Olympic Games in the city.

4. Giller winner: Toronto author Michael Redhill has won the Scotiabank Giller Prize, for his book "Bellevue Square," set in a Toronto neighbourhood.

5. Chilly opportunity: A Newfoundland man says he is planning to auction off the opportunity to advertise on an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean next spring.