Here are five need-to-know stories as you get out the door: The NDP and Green parties agree to form a minority government in B.C.; family hearings in the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls begin in Whitehorse; voters in Nova Scotia head to the polls; Prince Harry attends the launch of the U.K. team selected for the Invictus Games; and a Tim Hortons drive-thru worker in Nova Scotia becomes the MVP of a stranded relay race team.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Agreement reached: The provincial NDP and Green party leaders have reached an agreement to form a “stable” minority government in B.C. The two hinted at a shared vision for the province’s political future during the surprise announcement.

2. MMIW hearings: Family hearings in the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls begin in Whitehorse today. Thirteen speakers are slated to represent four families and be given as much time as they need to speak.

3. N.S. election: Voters in Nova Scotia head to the polls today to choose the province’s next government. We’ve got a list of 10 important things to know about the election.

4. Invictus Games: Prince Harry participates in the launch of the U.K. team headed to Toronto for the 2017 Invictus Games. The competition features competition in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, golf, swimming and wheelchair basketball for soldiers and veterans.

5. Drive-thru MVP: A Nova Scotia Tim Hortons drive-thru worker became the MVP of a stranded relay race team when she offered up her minivan to the complete strangers with no other way to get to the start line.