

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here’s a look at five things your friends, family and co-workers will likely be talking about today: the riding master of the RCMP's famous Musical Ride has been removed from duty over allegations he abused horses; a new study says the federal government doesn't know how much it costs to raise children; a Canadian says she was told to get an immigrant visa to enter the U.S., despite being born in Canada; a Muslim father who spoke out against U.S. President Donald Trump has cancelled his speech in Toronto; and Oxfam says the government could be doing more for female equality.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. CTV News exclusive: The riding master of the RCMP's famous Musical Ride has been removed from duty over allegations he abused horses, CTV News has learned. Sgt. Maj. Marc Godue had been an instructor with the Musical Ride since 1990 and was named riding master in 2014.

2. Costs of raising a family: A new study says the federal government doesn't know how much it costs to raise a child in Canada, and experts say it shows the government needs a better way of measuring costs to ensure families are helped.

3. Canadian denied entry: A Canadian says she wasn't allowed into the U.S. by border officials who then told her she needed an immigrant visa to cross. Manpreet Kooner was born in the Montreal-area to parents who came to Canada from India in the 1960s.

4. Travel rights 'reviewed': A Muslim man who famously offered to lend Donald Trump his copy of the U.S. Constitution has cancelled a speech scheduled in Toronto for today because his "travel privileges are being reviewed" said the event organizer.

5. Oxfam calls for improvement: Oxfam says the federal government can do a better job of changing policies negatively affecting women's equality. Oxfam says the only point on which the government scored well was on representation.