

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here are five things your friends, family and co-workers will likely be talking about today: A leading research group urges the federal government to sell off revenue-generating assets; provincial leaders react to the federal government’s timeline to legalize marijuana; a report shows three out of four Canadian patients are receiving priority procedures within the recommended wait times; Quebec tables its provincial budget; and a group of French tourists visits Nova Scotia to learn about a coal miner and his part in the First World War.

1. Private sector sell-off: In the wake of last week’s federal budget, the C.D. Howe institute is urging the PM Trudeau’s government to use its new infrastructure bank to help cities and provinces sell off assets, rather than just build new infrastructure. In a new report, the think tank said the government, along with provinces, territories and cities, could generate as much as $100 billion by selling of money-making assets such as airports.

2. Reaction to marijuana legislation: With news that the federal government will introduce legislation to legalize marijuana by July 1, 2018, provincial leaders are speaking out.

3. Medical wait times: A new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information has found that 75 per cent of Canadians received priority procedures such as knee replacements, cataract surgery, hip repairs or cancer radiation therapy within the recommended wait times.

4. Balanced budget? Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao will table the province’s budget today. Leitao, who promised earlier this month to deliver his third consecutive balanced budget, is expected to reinvest in health and education.

5. Trip back in time: A group of French tourists has crossed the Atlantic Ocean to trace the footsteps of a young Nova Scotia coal miner who died during the Battle of Vimy Ridge in the First World War. John Arsenault was killed in April 1917, and now a group is looking to preserve his memory by meeting with his family members.