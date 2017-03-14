

CTVNews.ca Staff





Get caught up on the news with our daily list of five need-to-know stories: the federal government has a new focus for NAFTA talks; a new study says Canadian cystic fibrosis patients tend to live longer than their American counterparts; Scotland is looking for a new independence push; a snowstorm is hitting southern Ontario; and high school students in Montreal cancelled a trip over concerns for some of their fellow students.

1. New focus ahead of NAFTA talks: The federal government will turn its diplomatic attention to key American states over the next three months to make sure the Trump administration doesn't lose sight of the importance of trade with Canada, a senior government official told CTV News.

2. Good news for Canadian CF patients: A new study found that Canadians with cystic fibrosis tend to live longer than their American counterparts. On average, Canadian CF patients live more than 10 years longer.

3. New independence push: Scotland's leader announced a new push for independence, hours after the U.K. Parliament gave the government power to exit the European Union. Here are some of the key things to know about the independence movement.

4. Snowstorm hits: Southern Ontario is in the midst of a winter storm that could bring up to 30 centimetres of snow to some regions. The brunt of that storm system is lashing parts of the U.S. Northeast, where flights have been cancelled and schools are closed.

5. Cancelled plans: High school students in Montreal have decided to cancel a planned trip to the U.S. because a few of their peers could face trouble at the border. After some debate, the students decided to visit Toronto and Niagara Falls instead. Students said they were disappointed, but decided it simply wasn't right for their classmates to potentially miss out.