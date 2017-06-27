

CTVNews.ca Staff





We've got the five things you need to know as you get your Tuesday underway: A public inquiry will examine the case of an Ontario nurse who admitted killing eight seniors; Canadian lumber producers are hit with higher U.S. tariffs; U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban is reinstated, partially; the Saskatchewan government relents after proposing to cut back a plan that covers funeral costs; and an 84-year-old shares his story of immigration to Canada with visitors in Halifax.

1. Wettlaufer inquiry: The case of former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer will be the subject of a public inquiry in Ontario. Wettlaufer was sentenced Monday, to life in prison without eligibility for parole for 25 years after pleading guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

2. Lumber duties: Canadian lumber producers have been hit with new duties by the U.S. after the U.S. Department of Commerce hit the country with a raise in preliminary average anti-dumping tariffs. The move elicited an angry response from the ministers of natural resources and foreign affairs, who called the penalties "unfair and punitive."

3. Travel ban win: The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing the partial reinstatement of U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban, with a full hearing on the issue set for October.

4. Saskatchewan relents: The Saskatchewan government has relented on a plan that would have seen people on social assistance lose nearly half of the benefits provided to cover funeral costs.

5. Tour guide: An 84-year-old tour guide at Halifax’s Pier 21 regales visitors with his tales of emigrating from the Netherlands and when he truly felt Canadian.