1. 'Sadistic' abuse: An animal rights group alleges that a B.C. farm labour company committed "egregious acts" of chicken abuse caught on video.

2. Justice retiring: Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin, who has sat on the Supreme Court of Canada bench for 28 years, has announced her retirement. McLachlin, the longest-serving chief justice, plans to retire at the end of this year.

3. Facing questions: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions faces former Senate colleagues when he's questioned over his role in the firing of the former FBI director as well as his Russian contacts and recusal from an investigation into possible ties between Russia and associates of U.S. President Donald Trump.

4. Water fears: Researchers say they're concerned that northern cities including Iqaluit could run out of fresh water, due to the impact of climate change.

5. Lesson offered: The Tony Award-winning director of the hit Canadian musical "Come From Away" says the Newfoundlanders who inspired the production can teach a lesson to Americans.