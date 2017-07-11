

CTVNews.ca Staff





With the Calgary Stampede in full swing, animal rights activists are demanding the immediate suspension of chuckwagon racing following the death of a horse that fractured its leg. Other top headlines this Tuesday morning include the deteriorating wildfire situation in B.C. and former U.S. president Jimmy Carter on a mission in Canada.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Stampede backlash: Some animal rights activists have called on the Calgary Stampede to immediately suspend the chuckwagon racing events after a horse was injured and euthanized.

2. Longer wait times: The Crown Corporation responsible is warning air passengers that their time in security lines is about go get longer, unless the federal government boosts funding.

3. Wildfire situation deteriorates: More evacuation alerts have been issued in B.C. as wildfires continue to burn across the province, as approximately 1,300 firefighters and support staff battle the blazes.

4. Jimmy Carter at work: The former U.S. president is in Edmonton, overseeing the start of a project to build 150 homes across Canada for Habitat for Humanity.

5. Transplant games record: A Quebec kidney transplant recipient, who was fighting to stay alive less than two years ago, has set a new record at the World Transplant Games.