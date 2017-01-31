

Here’s our daily cheat sheet to keep you on top of the news this Tuesday: Details emerge about the victims of shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead; the suspect in the shooting is charged with six counts of first-degree murder; tensions flare in the U.S. as opposition to President Donald Trump’s immigration ban grows; the UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting after an Iranian missile test; and an Alberta wolfdog sanctuary raises awareness about the dangers of trying to domesticate the hybrid animal.

1. Shooting victims: Details are beginning to emerge about the lives lost in the Quebec City mosque shooting. The victim of the deadly attack on were a professor, a halal butcher shop owner, a civil servant, a pharmacy assistant and two cousins from western Africa.

2. The suspect: Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in the shooting case.

3. Drama south of the border: U.S. President Donald Trump continued to wade deeper into controversy, as he dismissed the acting attorney general for refusing to follow his immigration ban. The ongoing controversy comes as he's expected to announce his pick for the Supreme Court today.

4. Emergency meeting: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today following an Iranian ballistic missile test. The talks are being held at the request of the United States.

5. Wolfdog love: Wolfdogs may bring to mind White Fang, the protagonist of the Jack London novel, but an Alberta sanctuary is raising awareness about how raising the hybrid differs from the fictional account of a loyal, loving companion.