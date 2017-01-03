

Here’s our time-saving guide to today’s five biggest stories: An experimental stem-cell treatment is providing hope for those suffering from scleroderma; a Canadian woman killed during a New Year’s Eve attack in Turkey has been identified; the RCMP introduces an online de-escalation course for officers; Prime Minister Trudeau is keeping the details of his family vacation secret; and SpaceX says it plans to resume flights next week.

1. Exclusive: An experimental stem-cell treatment has meant a "180-degree" turn in the health of an Ontario patient suffering from scleroderma, a rare and deadly disease.

2. Victim identified: A Canadian woman killed in a terrorist attack at an Istanbul nightclub has been identified. Alaa Al-Muhandis, of Milton, Ont., was among 39 people who died in the mass shooting on New Year’s Eve, her family confirmed to CTV News.

3. Use of force: The RCMP has introduced a three-hour online conflict de-escalation course to respond to concerns about their officers' use of force.

4. Trudeau’s trip: For the second year in a row, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has kept details of his family vacation secret until pressed by reporters, despite the fact taxpayers pay part of the costs.

5. Cause of explosion: Aerospace manufacturer SpaceX says it has discovered the cause of an explosion that destroyed a rocket and satellite in September during a failed launch in Florida. The company said it will attempt a relaunch as early as next week.