

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a rush this morning? Here’s our time-saving guide to five big stories in the news today: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New Brunswick as part of his town hall tour; the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has been called off; Canada’s vice chief of defence staff has been removed from his post, without explanation; a new poll suggests only 49 per cent of disabled Canadians are employed; and a U.S. woman diagnosed with cancer shares her story by creating an Instagram account for her amputated foot.

1. Trudeau’s tour: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to appear in three New Brunswick communities today as part of his town hall tour aimed at reaching out to ordinary Canadians across the country.

2. Search ends: The search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has been called off after nearly three years. In July, Australia, China and Malaysia announced the search would be called off after a sweep of a desolate stretch of the Indian Ocean.

3. Mark Norman: Canada's second-highest ranking military officer has been removed from his post, without a public explanation. Vice chief of defence staff Mark Norman was dismissed over the weekend.

4. Disabled workers: A new CIBC poll suggests the employment rate for disabled Canadians is a full 30 per cent lower than that of the general population. Only 49 per cent of respondents with disabilities said they had a full or part-time job.

5. Insta-famous foot: An Oklahoma woman diagnosed with cancer has created an Instagram account for her amputated foot. “My first reaction was to make a joke out of it,” said Kristi Loyall, whose foot was removed after she was diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma.