

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here’s our daily cheat sheet to keep you on top of the news this Tuesday: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce a cabinet shuffle; Valeant Pharmaceuticals sells $2.1 billion in assets; a B.C. First Nation launches a court challenge against the federal government’s approval of an LNG project; new data shows Halifax police are three times more likely to stop African-Nova Scotians; and Barack Obama delivers his last speech as U.S. president.

1. Cabinet shuffle: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly planning a cabinet shuffle today. Stephane Dion may be out of Global Affairs and Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef is expected to be moved as well.

2. Assets sold: Quebec-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals announced early today it has sold off chunks of the company in two transactions worth more than $2.1 billion, to Paris-based L’Oreal and Chinese conglomerate Sanpower Group.

3. Court challenge: Members of the Gitxsan First Nation will be in Vancouver to launch another legal challenge against the federal government’s approval of a liquefied natural gas project on the north coast of British Columbia.

4. Street checks: New data shows that about 20 per cent of people stopped in police ‘street checks’ in Halifax are black, despite black people making up less than four per cent of the city’s population.

5. President’s goodbye: Outgoing U.S. president Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address to Americans today in Chicago. Obama is only the tenth president to hold a formal farewell address.